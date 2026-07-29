GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Veteran Family Leave a Mold-Infested Home

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRichard Walther

Fundraiser funds will be received by Richard Walther

Help Our Veteran Family Leave a Mold-Infested Home

Our family of six has been living in a home with high levels of mold and serious indoor air-quality concerns, as documented by an industrial hygienist. For six years, we have been trying to find a safe and secure way forward.


Although we have taken numerous steps to mitigate the conditions in our home, the healthiest and most prudent option is to leave.


This is heartbreaking because, after years of moving for military service, this home was supposed to be our respite and a stable living environment. Thankfully, we have been offered an affordable apartment through a housing authority; however, it is in another state. This opportunity is time-sensitive, and for the transition to be successful, we must have a workable plan in place by mid-August.


This is not going to be an ordinary moving process.


We have been advised by doctors and mold specialists to treat this transition as if we had a house fire: determining what can safely come with us, what must be professionally cleaned, and what must be replaced. Permeable items cannot safely be brought into our new home because they retain mycotoxins.


Our income barely covers our family’s basic living expenses. Therefore, we cannot afford the costs involved in relocating and replacing our belongings.


Despite our best efforts to get help, we have learned that we do not currently qualify for federal, state, or veteran assistance that people often assume is available because we are not homeless, we are not dealing with lead, and we are not renters.


Our hope is to raise sufficient funding to make this move happen. We need:

  1. Professional moving company services, including transportation and packing materials
  2. Mattresses, bed frames, bedding, dressers, and lamps
  3. Dining room table and chairs, and a hutch or pantry for storage
  4. Sofa, bookcases, shelving, and closet organization
  5. Curtains, area rugs, towels, hampers, and linens
  6. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, and dishwasher, which are not provided at the rental unit
  7. Delivery, installation, and/or assembly of appliances and furniture
  8. School supplies, clothing, shoes, and sports gear
  9. First month’s rent, utility deposits, and initial start-up expenses
  10. Medical expenses related to healing from mold-related illness


Everything must be purchased new rather than secondhand because of the health risks associated with mold, bugs, allergens, and cigarette smoke. Our goal is to provide the basic necessities our family needs to return to daily life.


Please consider contributing to and sharing our campaign. Prayers are also appreciated!


With much gratitude,

The Walther Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve