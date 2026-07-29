Help Our Veteran Family Leave a Mold-Infested Home

Our family of six has been living in a home with high levels of mold and serious indoor air-quality concerns, as documented by an industrial hygienist. For six years, we have been trying to find a safe and secure way forward.





Although we have taken numerous steps to mitigate the conditions in our home, the healthiest and most prudent option is to leave.





This is heartbreaking because, after years of moving for military service, this home was supposed to be our respite and a stable living environment. Thankfully, we have been offered an affordable apartment through a housing authority; however, it is in another state. This opportunity is time-sensitive, and for the transition to be successful, we must have a workable plan in place by mid-August.





This is not going to be an ordinary moving process.





We have been advised by doctors and mold specialists to treat this transition as if we had a house fire: determining what can safely come with us, what must be professionally cleaned, and what must be replaced. Permeable items cannot safely be brought into our new home because they retain mycotoxins.





Our income barely covers our family’s basic living expenses. Therefore, we cannot afford the costs involved in relocating and replacing our belongings.





Despite our best efforts to get help, we have learned that we do not currently qualify for federal, state, or veteran assistance that people often assume is available because we are not homeless, we are not dealing with lead, and we are not renters.





Our hope is to raise sufficient funding to make this move happen. We need:

Professional moving company services, including transportation and packing materials Mattresses, bed frames, bedding, dressers, and lamps Dining room table and chairs, and a hutch or pantry for storage Sofa, bookcases, shelving, and closet organization Curtains, area rugs, towels, hampers, and linens Refrigerator, washer/dryer, and dishwasher, which are not provided at the rental unit Delivery, installation, and/or assembly of appliances and furniture School supplies, clothing, shoes, and sports gear First month’s rent, utility deposits, and initial start-up expenses Medical expenses related to healing from mold-related illness





Everything must be purchased new rather than secondhand because of the health risks associated with mold, bugs, allergens, and cigarette smoke. Our goal is to provide the basic necessities our family needs to return to daily life.





Please consider contributing to and sharing our campaign. Prayers are also appreciated!





With much gratitude,

The Walther Family