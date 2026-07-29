Help our Title I cheer team reach new heights

Help Save Our Cheer Team

Our cheerleaders have the talent, dedication, and determination to compete, but they may not get the chance.





We are a Title I school serving a low-income community, and our cheer program receives no funding. Despite these challenges, our athletes worked incredibly hard this past season and earned the opportunity to compete. They showed up every day ready to learn, improve, and represent their school with pride.





The heartbreaking reality is that our team is struggling to meet the basic requirements needed to continue competing.





This past year, our athletes practiced without cheer mats, despite mats being an important safety requirement for many skills. Every practice required us to do the best we could with limited resources while knowing our students deserved better.





Next season brings an even bigger challenge. We will not be allowed to compete without official uniforms. Without funding, many of our athletes may lose the opportunity to participate in competitions they have worked so hard to reach.





These students should not miss out on opportunities because of where they live or their family’s financial situation. They deserve the same chance to succeed as athletes in well-funded programs.





Our goal is to raise $1,800 to purchase uniforms, competition necessities, and safety mats for our team. Every dollar donated goes directly toward giving these hardworking students a safe place to practice and a chance to compete.





For many of our athletes, cheerleading is more than a sport. It is a source of confidence, belonging, leadership, and pride. It gives them a reason to stay involved in school and something positive to work toward.





Please consider donating or sharing our fundraiser. Together, we can ensure that these students are not sidelined because of a lack of resources.





Every child deserves a chance to shine.



