Help our son come home

We are asking for temporary help. Our son has been accused of a crime that he says he did not commit.

The bail has been set at 100,000 dollars. Wisconsin only accepts cash or credit cards for payment of bail. His trial is at least a year away. We will get the deposit returned after the trial is over. If we cannot raise enough money, he will be stuck there.

We are Christians and love our son even he should be found guilty. We are unable to have any physical contact with him in the jail that he is in. We cannot hug him. We can raise some money with loans, borrowing from our 401k and credit cards. But it is not enough.

Please donate if you have the money available to you. If you can send us contact information, we will gladly return the money after this ordeal is over.