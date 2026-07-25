Help Nancy with medical & travel expenses

Our sister is the youngest of 9 siblings , she is a mother of 7 awesome children. She was diagnosed with rare brain cancer that only one percent of the population have. Our sister had to undergo a second surgery due to an infection. She needs to travel 2 1/2 hours away for doctors appointments at Cedar Sinai and for her treatments. She has put our he faith in the Lord that he will guide her through this heavy cross to bear. We want to thank you for your generous donation. May God’s grace be with you.