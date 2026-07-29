Help our mothers urgent eye removal surgery

We are reaching out during a very difficult and unexpected medical situation involving my mother.





She recently suffered a sudden retina detachment, and due to a lack of adequate insurance coverage at the time, the condition progressed significantly. Unfortunately, her eye has now deteriorated to the point that it must be surgically removed.





Her surgery is medically necessary and time-sensitive. However, we are responsible for 25% of the total surgical cost out-of-pocket. At this time, we do not yet have the final amount, but we are trying to prepare in advance to ensure there are no delays or financial barriers once the procedure is scheduled.





We are asking for any support—whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign with others. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us move closer to ensuring she receives the care she urgently needs without further delay.





We are deeply grateful for your kindness, support, and prayers during this time.



