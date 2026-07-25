Help Our Mother Fight Cancer

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help for our beloved mother as she battles cancer.

For her entire life, our mother has been a woman of faith, compassion, and service. As a devoted Christian, she has always been the first person to offer a helping hand, a warm meal, a prayer, or words of encouragement to anyone in need. She has spent her life caring for others without ever expecting anything in return.

Today, she faces one of the greatest challenges of her life: a fight against cancer.

This diagnosis has brought emotional, physical, and financial burdens that our family is struggling to carry alone. Between medical treatments, doctor visits, medications, travel expenses, and everyday household bills, the costs continue to grow. While we are trusting God for strength and healing, we are also asking for the support of our community during this difficult season.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial pressure on our family and allow us to focus on what matters most: helping our mother receive the care she needs and supporting her through her treatment journey.

If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our mother in your prayers. We believe in the power of faith, love, and community, and we know that together we can help carry this burden.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time.

May God bless each and every one of you.