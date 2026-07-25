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Help Our Mother Beat Cancer and Save Our Family

Goal₪200,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byAmal Abu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amal Ghanem

Help Our Mother Beat Cancer and Save Our Family

Help Us Give Our Mother a Chance to Keep Fighting

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help. But today, our family has reached a point where we cannot carry this burden alone.

Our mother has always been the heart of our family. She is a dedicated school teacher who spent her life educating and inspiring others. Even while working full-time to provide for us, she pursued her dream of earning a PhD because she believed that education could change lives.

Then everything changed.

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Since that day, our lives have become a constant battle between hospital visits, treatments, financial stress, and the fear of what tomorrow may bring.

My mother is the only provider for our family. My father is currently unemployed, and we live in a rented home. We also have a brother with autism whose care requires ongoing support, therapy, and daily expenses. Every month feels like an impossible challenge.

The financial burden has become overwhelming. Our mother is carrying approximately ₪180,000 in bank debt, along with ₪20,000 in credit card debt. These debts accumulated while trying to keep our family afloat and cover essential living expenses during her illness.

The hardest part is watching someone who has spent her entire life helping others feel defeated. She was forced to put her PhD studies on hold because of cancer and the financial crisis. Instead of focusing on her recovery, she spends countless sleepless nights worrying about how to pay the bills, how to keep a roof over our heads, and how to provide for her children.

No mother fighting cancer should have to carry that weight.

We are asking for your kindness and compassion. Every donation, no matter how small, will help ease the financial pressure so our mother can focus on what truly matters: her treatment, her health, and spending precious time with her family instead of living in constant fear of debt.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your support, and your generosity. Your kindness gives our family hope during the darkest time of our lives.


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