Help Our Mom Through Cancer Treatment

I never thought I would have to write something like this, and having to ask for help is hard. But our mom was recently diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma on her gums, and possibly on her tongue and into the bone.





Insurance will cover the expenses for surgery, but we're unsure what other costs we'll face during this journey. The doctors are talking about reconstructive surgery, and we'll need to take time off work to be there with her and help her through treatment. We would like to provide her with what she needs from diet and transportation and other treatments so she doesn't have to worry.





We want her to feel less of the financial burden so she can focus on healing. Please if you are not able to help with a donation, please share this and pray for our mom, Linda. If we dont make our goal that is okay! Any amount will help us through this.





Thank you,

Linda's kids