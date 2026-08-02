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Help our military family find stability again

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBecca Morris

Help our military family find stability again

Help Our Military Family Find Stability Again

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

My husband proudly serves in the United States military, and our family recently completed a PCS move to our new duty station. Like many military families, we expected challenges during the transition, but we never imagined we would find ourselves in a financial crisis.

We are blessed with three incredible little boys who are the center of our lives. Everything we do is for them, and our greatest prayer is to provide them with a safe, stable home where they can grow and thrive.

The expenses that came with relocating, combined with the rising cost of living, have left us struggling to keep up with our monthly bills. I recently accepted a position as a personal trainer because I want to help support our family, but I’ve only been given limited hours, and my income isn’t enough to close the gap. We are doing everything we can, but despite our efforts, we continue to fall further behind.

To make ends meet, we relied on credit cards to pay for necessities such as groceries, household expenses, and other basic needs. What started as a temporary solution has become an overwhelming burden. The monthly payments have become impossible to keep up with, our credit has suffered, and we are now facing the heartbreaking possibility of losing our home.

We are asking for help in raising $35,000 to catch up on our housing expenses, pay down the debt and pay off student loans that have accumulated while trying to provide for our family, and give us the opportunity to regain financial stability. This support would allow us to stop living in survival mode and begin rebuilding our future.

Asking for help is incredibly humbling. We have always believed in working hard and providing for our family, and we are committed to doing just that. My husband continues to serve our country with dedication, and I am committed to growing my career and contributing as much as I can. We simply need a helping hand to get through this difficult season.

If you feel led to support our family, whether through a donation, sharing our story, or praying for us, we would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not walking through this alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you and your family abundantly.


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