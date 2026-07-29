Help Our Local Church Van Keep Our Youth Connected

**Hi everyone,**

My name is Jamie. I’m not officially affiliated with The Edge Church, in Gainesville Georgia, as a staff member or organizer, etc, but I am putting together this fundraiser because I see the amazing work God has allowed them to do, and right now, they could really use our help.

Recently, the church’s passenger van was damaged, and one of the main windows was broken.

**Why this matters:** This van isn't just a vehicle; it’s a vital lifeline for many people in our area. Every week, the church uses it to pick up folks who want to attend services but simply don't have a reliable way to get there. Most importantly, **the majority of the teens in the youth group depend entirely on this van for transportation.**

Without this van, these teenagers are missing out on the safe, supportive, and positive environment the youth group provides. In addition to the youth, the van also serves elderly members and families who rely on the church for community and fellowship. Right now, because of the broken window, the van is out of commission and those rides have come to a halt.

**How you can help:**

I’ve started this campaign to raise the up to $2000 (based on my research) needed to completely cover the cost of replacing the window and getting the van safely back on the road.

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward the repair costs. Whether you can give $1 or $50, your donation will directly help a teenager or community member stay connected to their church family.

If you aren't in a position to donate right now, please consider sharing this page with your friends, family, and social networks. Word of mouth is incredibly powerful!

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, and for any support you can provide to help get this essential van back in action.

With gratitude,

Jamie M.





**The church, staff, or members did not ask me to do this. ALL proceeds WILL go to the van's window repair

If there is an abundance, anything raised over the cost of window repair will go to any other repairs the van may need, anything beyond that will go to the Youth and Children's ministries



