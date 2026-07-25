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Help Our Little Miracle Keep Growing

Goal₱100,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byKissy Mae Ecle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gemil Caballes

Help Our Little Miracle Keep Growing

Born at only 1.9 kg. Today he's 4.9 kg. Help us keep our little miracle healthy while we rebuild our family after a life-threatening pregnancy.


Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,


My name is Kissy, and this is one of the hardest things I have ever written.


I am a mother of three beautiful children: an 11-year-old autistic son, a 12-year-old daughter, and our youngest, a tiny miracle who was born prematurely.


A few months ago, my pregnancy suddenly became life-threatening. I developed severe preeclampsia, and the doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save both my life and my baby’s.


Our little boy entered this world weighing only 1.9 kilograms.


I still remember how terrified I was. He was so small and fragile that I was afraid to even hold him. I spent countless nights watching him breathe and praying that he would keep fighting.


Today, by God’s grace, he now weighs 4.9 kilograms.


To many people, that may sound like an ordinary number.

To us, it is a miracle.

It means he survived.

It means every sleepless night, every prayer, every sacrifice, and every ounce of hope was worth it.


Our Family’s Reality

While our baby has been growing stronger, our family has been struggling to recover from everything that came with his early arrival.


The emergency delivery and hospitalization left us with debts that we are still trying to pay. The medical expenses became loans that continue to follow us every day.


My husband accepts whatever work he can find while searching for a stable job, and I am actively trying to return to remote work so I can provide for my family again.

We are doing everything we can.


But right now, we are facing challenges that feel bigger than us.


A Mother’s Heartbreak

One of the most painful parts of our situation is that our 12-year-old daughter is currently staying with my mother because we cannot afford to send her to school right now.

No mother wants to be separated from her child.


I dream of having our family together under one roof again, eating meals together, helping with homework, hearing all my children laugh in the same house.


Right now, that dream feels far away, but I have not stopped hoping for it.


Our 11-year-old autistic son is also doing his best through all of these changes. He is a sweet and talented child, and I want to give him the stable and comfortable home he deserves.


Our Home

We are currently living in an unfinished house made mostly of corrugated metal (GI sheet) walls.


During the daytime, the heat inside becomes almost unbearable.

As a mother, it hurts watching my children—especially our premature baby—try to sleep and stay comfortable in such intense heat.


Our biggest wish is not a fancy home.


We simply hope to improve it enough to make it safer and cooler for the children, such as:

  1. adding a double wall to reduce the heat,
  2. installing a ceiling (kisame),
  3. and making the house more livable for our growing family.


Our Urgent Needs

Right now, we are struggling with:

  1. 🍼 Formula and milk for our premature baby
  2. 👶 Diapers and baby essentials
  3. 💉 His delayed PCV (pneumococcal) vaccination
  4. ⚡ An overdue electricity bill that may soon lead to disconnection
  5. 💳 Debt from my emergency C-section and hospitalization
  6. 🏠 Basic improvements to reduce the extreme heat inside our home

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward these needs.


More Than Donations

The greatest gift would honestly be a chance to get back on our feet.


I have years of experience in customer service and virtual assistance, and I am actively looking for remote work. If you know of any job opportunities, referrals, or clients who need help, that would mean the world to us.


Thank You

Some nights, after everyone has fallen asleep, I sit beside my baby and watch his tiny chest rise and fall.

I think about how close we came to losing him.

I think about my daughter sleeping in another home because I cannot afford school right now.

I think about my son trying to understand why life has become so difficult.

And I remind myself that giving up is not an option.

Because our children are worth fighting for.


If you are able to help, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you cannot donate, sharing our story could help us reach someone who can.


We are not asking for a perfect life.

We are simply asking for a chance:

  1. to keep our little miracle healthy,
  2. to keep our lights on,
  3. to make our home safer and cooler,
  4. and, one day, to have our family together again.


Thank you for reading our story and for believing in families like ours.


With love and endless gratitude,

Kissy & Family ❤️

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