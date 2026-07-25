Help Our Little Family Reach Australia





Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

My wife, our 3-year-old daughter, and I are trying to make a fresh start by moving to Australia so our daughter can grow up surrounded by the love and support of her family. My wife's grandmother has opened her home to us, giving us the opportunity to build a stable future together.

Here in the United States, I don't have family to lean on, and we've realized that the best place for our daughter is where she can be close to her relatives, make lasting memories, and grow up with a strong support system.

Moving across the world is a life-changing opportunity, but it's also expensive. We are raising funds to help cover airfare, travel costs, and the essential expenses involved in relocating our family to Australia.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving our daughter the chance to grow up surrounded by the people who love her most. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for helping us begin this new chapter together. ﻿﻿﻿

With gratitude





The Bakker family



