Help our little All Star

Maximus is my 10 year old. He's the baby of 9. First time making All Stars. He's been playing baseball for 3 years now. He's got a tournament in Fallon next week 24th -26th. 27th if they win. But unfortunately we have no vehicle to get us down there. If we make it down there we can't afford to go back n forth every day. So we are kindly asking for some support to get down there, lodging, gas, and if possible he's in need of a new it better bigger mitt and a baseball bat if his own? Please we are grateful for any things.

Thank you