Help Our kids After the Loss of Their Mother

On June 19, 2026, our family experienced a heartbreaking tragedy when the mother of my children, Leslie Mendivil, passed away in a car accident.

Leslie leaves behind three beautiful children. I share two children with her — my son Paul, who is 8 years old, and my daughter Maribel, who is 9 years old. Right now, my main priority is helping them through the emotional pain of losing their mother and making sure they feel safe, supported, and cared for during this difficult time.

I’ve taken time away from work so I can be home with the kids, handle everything that comes with this sudden loss, and help them adjust day by day.

This fundraiser is to help with everyday expenses and the income I’m losing while caring for the children during this transition. The support will help with:

Rent and household bills Groceries and daily needs Transportation and school-related expenses Time away from work to care for the children Counseling or emotional support services if needed

Any donation, share, or prayer means more than words can express. Thank you to everyone supporting our family and keeping these children in your thoughts during such a painful time.

Zelle is another donation Option

5209102688 - Paul

thank you for the donations - Prayers -Shares Again God Bless You All !