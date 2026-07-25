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Help Our Growing Family

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJEFFREY PERSONS

Fundraiser funds will be received by JEFFREY PERSONS

Help Our Growing Family


Hi everyone,

Our names are Katherine and Jeffrey Persons, and we are reaching out in faith as our family prepares for the next step God has placed in front of us.

For the past 10 years, we have had the blessing of serving as foster parents. Through that journey, the Lord has grown our family in ways we never could have planned. Today, we are the grateful parents of five children, all adopted out of foster care—three full siblings and two half-siblings—who now get to grow up together in a stable, loving home.

Along with our children, Katherine’s brother also lives with us, making our home full of life, noise, and a lot of love.

And now, we feel clearly led into another step of obedience.

In the next 6–8 weeks, we are preparing to welcome another child into our home—the half-sister of two of our children. She has come into the world under difficult circumstances, and we want to be ready to receive her with open arms, just as we did her siblings.

We believe deeply that “whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40


The Need

Right now, we drive a 2017 Kia Sedona, which seats 8 people. As our family continues to grow, we’ve reached a point where we physically cannot all travel together safely.

To continue saying “yes” to the calling God has placed on our lives, we need to upgrade to a larger vehicle—something like a GMC Savana 3500—so our entire family can fit together.


How You Can Help

We are not asking for anything extravagant, only what is needed to make this next step possible.

Our goal is to:

  1. Pay off the remaining balance on our current van: ~$15,000
  2. Put down a $5,000 down payment on a reliable used passenger van

Our hope is to trade in our current vehicle and combine it with a down payment so we can keep our monthly expenses as low as possible and continue to steward our resources well.


Why This Matters

For our family, this isn’t just about a vehicle; it’s about being able to continue walking in obedience.

It means:

  1. Being able to attend appointments, church, and school together
  2. Keeping siblings united and connected
  3. Providing stability and consistency for children who have already faced hardship
  4. Continuing to open our home to children in need when God calls us to

We truly believe this is part of the mission God has given our family, and we are doing our best to follow where He leads.


A Prayerful Request

If you feel led to give, we would be incredibly grateful for your support. If giving isn’t possible, we would deeply appreciate your prayers—for our growing family, for the child who is about to enter our home, and for wisdom as we navigate this next season.

Sharing this campaign is also a meaningful way to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of what God is doing in our lives.

With gratitude and faith,

Katherine & Jeffrey Persons


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