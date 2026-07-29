Help Our Granny Fight Ovarian Cancer

Our beloved granny has been battling ovarian cancer, and doctors have told us that her time may be limited. This has been a heartbreaking journey for our family emotionally, physically, and financially.

We are asking for help with her remaining medical expenses and to prepare for funeral costs that our family cannot afford on our own. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden and allow us to focus on spending precious time with her.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers. Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time.



