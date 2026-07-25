Help Our Grandma Fight End-Stage Kidney Failure

Our beloved grandmother is currently in the hospital in Fresno battling end-stage kidney failure. As her granddaughter, I am only 17 years old, and this has been one of the hardest experiences our family has ever faced.

I also have a one-year-old son who loves his great-grandma and misses her so much. We all just want her to come home and be surrounded by the people who love her.

We're asking for help to ease the financial burden of medical-related expenses, travel, and other costs so our family can focus on supporting her during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how small, and every share of this fundraiser means the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. We are holding onto hope and praying for more time with our grandmother.