Help Our Granddaughter in the NICU

Our precious newborn granddaughter is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Abu Dhabi. She was born with respiratory distress and hypoglycemia and requires specialized medical care and close monitoring.





This has been an emotional and challenging time for our family. While we are grateful for the doctors and nurses caring for her, the cost of her treatment and hospitalization is creating a significant financial burden.





We are raising funds to help cover her NICU expenses and related medical costs. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community.





Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean so much to us during this difficult time.