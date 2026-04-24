Help our fury friends

Our annual summer camping trip to Pine Ridge took an unexpected turn when a sudden thunderstorm washed out a nearby trail. Huddled in our tents, we heard faint, distressed cries cutting through the howling wind and rain.

The next morning, we discovered a abandoned crate near the riverbank containing a shivering mother cat and her four newborn kittens. Risking rising waters, our camp crew safely rescued the feline family, wrapped them in dry flannel shirts, and shared our meager rations to keep them alive.

We safely transported them to a local shelter, but they urgently need veterinary care, vaccinations, and foster supplies. **Please donate today** to help us fund their medical recovery and give these resilient survivors the happily-ever-after they deserve. Thank you 😊