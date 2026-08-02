Help Our Friend with MdDS

Help Our Friend Get the Daily Care She Desperately Needs

We are asking for help for a dear friend, Lucy, who has been living with Mal de Débarquement Syndrome (MdDS), a debilitating neurological condition that causes a persistent sensation of rocking, swaying, and movement.

For the past eight years, her condition has been so severe that she has been essentially confined to her bed. She is unable to live the independent life she once had and now needs assistance with the basic activities of daily living.

Lucy's family and friends have done everything they can to support her, but she has reached a point where she needs consistent, daily professional care in a nursing or assisted-care setting. Moving into a facility where she can receive help with bathing, dressing, meals, medications, mobility, and other everyday needs would provide her with the safety, dignity, and human connection she deserves.

Our goal of $10,000 will help cover the initial costs of transitioning her into a care facility, including admission and move-in expenses, transportation, personal necessities, and the first weeks of care while longer-term financial assistance is arranged. This support would make an enormous difference—not only financially, but by giving her and those who love her the reassurance that she will not have to face each day alone.

After eight incredibly difficult years, she deserves the opportunity to have the care and support she needs.

If you are able to contribute, any amount will help. And if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us. Above all, prayers are the best! Lucy has strong faith in God's will for her life.

Thank you for caring about our friend and for helping us give her a safer, more supported life.