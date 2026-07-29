Help Our Friend Keep Her Home

Our dear friend is facing one of the most difficult seasons of her life. She uses a wheelchair and cannot walk, making her dependent on others for everyday tasks such as grocery shopping, household chores, transportation, and other basic needs.





Recently, someone stole the money she had saved to pay her rent, leaving her at risk of losing her home. We are raising funds to help cover her rent and essential living expenses during this time.





Despite these hardships, she continues to trust God and remain hopeful. Your prayers and any financial support you can give would mean so much to her. The Bible reminds us, "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ" (Galatians 6:2, NIV). Your kindness can be the answer to someone's prayer and a reminder that she is not alone.





Thank you for standing with her during this difficult time. May God richly bless you for your compassion and generosity.