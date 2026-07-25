Help Our Family With Legal Fees ❤️

Help Our Family With Unexpected Legal Fees





I’m reaching out to ask for help with unexpected legal fees that my family is currently facing. These expenses have placed a significant financial burden on our household, and we are doing everything we can to manage them.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help tremendously.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



