Help Our Family Through This Transition

My husband was just diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and his doctor told him he needs to find work that doesn't involve walking or heavy lifting. That means he has to leave his current job, and we're facing a gap while he looks for something new.





I'm 2 weeks postpartum, caring for our Level 2 Autistic nonverbal toddler and our newborn. Right now, we're stretched thin trying to cover everyday expenses while my husband transitions to a new job.





We're asking for help to get us through this period. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time of change.