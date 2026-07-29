Help Our Family Momma is sick stage 4 lung disease

Two months ago, our world shattered. Emergency surgery revealed a blocked bowel, three large hernias, and an appendix that had to come out. They cut me open from sternum to pelvis. I woke up unable to eat and spent over a month on TPN.

I’ve been in and out of the hospital a lot lately, so my husband has to do everything. He showers me, dresses me, feeds me, keeps me from falling, cares for our seven-year-old son, runs the house, and pays all the bills. He hasn’t been able to work for two months because he’s doing it all.

With stage four lung disease and upcoming Lung surgery, I feel like I’m drowning.

In this storm, we’re trusting God. Your support will help pay our bills and ease this heavy burden. Every gift is a blessing. God bless you.





God Bless you,

The Baade Family