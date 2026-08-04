Help Our Family Through This Month

Hi, my name is Stephanie, and I'm a mother of five. I recently left my job after the birth of my baby girl on June 2nd, and I'm in a really tight spot right now.





I'm late on rent, and my electricity is being disconnected tomorrow. My boys start school soon, and I don't have money for haircuts or school supplies. My baby girl needs diapers. I'm actively looking for jobs and doing Zoom interviews, but I need help to get through this month.





I'm doing my best to stay strong for my family, and I'm so grateful for any support, whether it's a donation or even gently used shoes, shirts, shorts, or school supplies for my kids. If you'd like to send something, I'm happy to share my address. Thank you so much for standing with us.