Help our family through this medical crisis

We had just moved to Texas from Colorado a week before when my wife April woke up barely able to breathe. We rushed her to the emergency room where after a bunch of tests, we find out she needs a triple bypass. I was supposed to start my new job last Monday but couldn't so I could be here at her side. She is a housebound agoraphobic and is terrified with all that is going on. We have no insurance and I have no job so we need any help you can give.