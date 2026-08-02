Help Our Family Through This Crisis

My wife had to quit her job due to the excruciating pain of trigeminal neuralgia. We're in a really difficult position right now, not only is she dealing with this condition, but our son's wedding is coming up soon, and we're facing a gap in income while we wait to hear back on our applications for family medical leave and disability.





She has an appointment with a neurosurgeon at the University of Washington, and we're hopeful about next steps, but we don't know how long the approval process will take. In the meantime, we need help covering our everyday expenses and the costs we can't avoid.





Your support would mean so much to our family during this uncertain time. Thank you for standing with us.