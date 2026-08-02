Help Our Family Through My Husband's Recovery

On April 20, my husband suffered a cardiac arrest. He has congestive heart failure and kidney failure, and he's been on a ventilator with a tracheotomy since then. He's been in the hospital and rehabilitation for months now. In July, he had a second cardiac arrest. We've been married 29 years and have three daughters together.





Right now, our family is facing serious financial strain. Medical bills, travel to see him, time away from work, it's all adding up faster than we can manage. We're asking for help to cover these costs while we focus on what matters most: being there for him and praying for his recovery.





Your support would mean so much to us during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for standing with our family.