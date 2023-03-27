Help Our Family Through Job Loss and Grief

My name is Johnathan. Over the past three years, my family has faced more than we expected to handle alone.





I lost my job due to the extreme hot weather, and that meant losing my car too. My wife and I have been together for over 20 years, and we've raised two beautiful children who have now graduated high school. Our daughter is in college, and we need help paying for her schooling each semester.





On top of everything else, we've lost three family members in the past three years. We want to give them proper headstones so they can rest in peace.





Right now, we're struggling with our bills and providing for our family. Your donation, whatever you can give, would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.