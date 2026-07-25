Help our family through Heather's cancer battle

In October, our family’s world changed when my wife, Heather, was diagnosed with stage 3B colon adenocarcinoma. She underwent surgery in November to remove a section of her colon and has been fighting with incredible courage, faith, discipline, and hope ever since.





Since her diagnosis and surgery, Heather has worked very hard to care for her body and rebuild her strength. She has made major changes to her diet and lifestyle, has been intentional about nutrition, and has sought to support her body as naturally and wisely as possible while continuing medical follow-up.





Recently, we received some concerning news. After several days and weeks of on and off bloating and digestive/pelvic pain, she had a CT scan and was sent to the ER. The scan showed a sizable ovarian cyst/mass, colon wall thickening, and possible partial bowel obstruction. We were thankful to learn there was no sign of torsion or rupture, and the scan reportedly showed clear liver, spleen, lymph nodes, and bones. However, her CEA marker, which is followed in colon cancer, has risen significantly. Her doctor is concerned about possible recurrence and possible cancer involvement with the ovarian cyst/mass, though we are still waiting for clearer answers through imaging review, further testing, specialist appointments, and possibly pathology.





We are now working urgently to get follow-up with oncology, gynecology, and potentially a larger cancer center for a second opinion. We are trying to move quickly, but navigating appointments, insurance, medical bills, and next steps has already become overwhelming.





Even with decent insurance, the financial burden has hit our family hard. Between surgery, ER visits, scans, labs, specialist appointments, possible additional imaging, second opinions, travel, nutrition and recovery support, time away from work, and the unknown costs ahead, we are feeling the weight of it.





We are setting this campaign goal at $50,000 as an initial estimate to help cover medical bills, out-of-pocket expenses, deductibles, additional testing, travel to specialists, nutrition and recovery support, and the financial strain this has placed on our family. As we get more clarity about her medical path, we will update the campaign transparently.





More than anything, we are asking for prayer. Please pray for healing, clear answers, wise doctors, quick appointments, peace for our children, strength for Heather, and discernment for every decision ahead.





We believe God is sovereign, merciful, and near to us in this. We are clinging to Him one step at a time.





If you feel led to give, share, pray, or help in any practical way, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for standing with Heather and with our family through this.