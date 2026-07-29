Help Our Family Through Hard Times

Hello everyone,





My name is Cameron, and I am reaching out because my family is going through a difficult and unexpected financial situation.





I am a stay-at-home mom caring for our baby. After losing childcare assistance, I have been unable to return to work, and we have been relying on my husband’s income as a first year carpenter to support our household.





Recently, our family experienced an unexpected emergency that caused a major financial setback and temporarily disrupted our ability to stay current on expenses. As a result, we had to rely on friends and family for immediate support, and we are now working to repay those debts while trying to stabilize our situation.





On top of this, we are also dealing with transportation challenges that have made it harder for my husband to continue working consistently, which has added to the financial strain.





We are also approaching the end of our lease next month and are in the process of preparing for a housing transition. While we are actively working toward securing stable housing, the unexpected expenses have made it very difficult to save what we need for deposits and moving costs.





The funds raised will be used for:





• Repaying emergency debts from family and friends

• Transportation-related expenses so work can continue

• Rent, utilities, and basic household bills

• Groceries and necessities for our baby

• Moving and housing transition costs

• Helping our family regain financial stability





This is a very hard time for us, and we are doing everything we can to get back on our feet. We are not asking for anything beyond what we need to stabilize and rebuild so we can provide a secure environment for our children.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to us. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would be a huge help.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness or support you can offer.





With gratitude,

Cameron and Family