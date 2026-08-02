Help Our Family Through Financial Hardship

My name is Etibar, I am 44 years old, and I live in Azerbaijan. I am a father of four children, and my family is the most important part of my life. For many years, I have worked hard in construction to provide for my family and give my children a secure future.

Life has become very difficult for us due to serious financial challenges. Despite my efforts and my continuous work, my income is no longer enough to cover all of our responsibilities. Over time, debts have accumulated, and this situation has created a heavy burden on my family and my daily life.

I never imagined that I would have to ask strangers for help. I have always believed that a person should work hard and take responsibility for their family. I have tried my best to solve these problems on my own, but sometimes circumstances become too difficult to overcome without support from others.

I am starting this fundraiser to raise $15,000 to help my family recover from this difficult financial situation.

The funds will be used carefully and responsibly:

Approximately $10,000 will go toward paying urgent debts and reducing the financial pressure that has built up. Approximately $3,000 will help cover essential family needs, including food, household expenses, and daily living costs. Approximately $2,000 will help my family regain stability and provide a safer future for my children.

This support is not just about money. For my family, it represents hope, relief, and the opportunity to move forward. Every contribution, whether large or small, will help reduce the stress we are facing and bring us closer to a more stable life.

I want people who support us to know that their kindness will have a real impact. A small donation can help provide food on the table, reduce financial pressure, and give my children a better sense of security.

I am grateful to every person who takes the time to read my story. I understand that many people around the world are facing their own challenges, and any support you can provide means more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in my family, for giving us hope, and for helping us through one of the hardest periods of our lives.