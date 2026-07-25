Help Our Family Through an Urgent Time

Our family is facing an urgent need and we're humbly asking for support from our community, friends, and family.

We're seeking to raise $3,000 by July 17, 2026 to help us through this difficult season. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal and lifts a real burden off our family.

We deeply appreciate your prayers, your support, and your kindness. God bless you for standing with us in this moment.

With gratitude,

Getrude & family