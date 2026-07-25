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Help Our Family Through an Unexpected Emergency

Goal$600 USD
Raised$75 USD

Fundraiser created byMalika Rucker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Malika Rucker

Help Our Family Through an Unexpected Emergency


To our family, friends, and community,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write. If you know me, you know that asking for help has never been easy. I have always tried to figure things out on my own, but today I’m setting my pride aside because our family is facing an unexpected financial hardship that we can’t overcome alone.

Over the past several months, we’ve experienced setbacks that have left us struggling to stay on top of our essential bills. My husband has recently returned to work, and I continue working every day to grow my small business, ’s Sweet Treats. We are doing everything we can to provide for our family and regain financial stability, but despite our efforts, we’ve fallen into a difficult season.

We are actively applying for every assistance program available in Henry County. Unfortunately, some programs are no longer accepting applications or have exhausted their funding, while others have waiting lists or we’re still waiting to hear back. We are exhausting every resource available before asking others for help.

Without additional support, our family is at risk of falling behind on our rent and having essential utilities shut off. We are reaching out now because we want to prevent that from happening before our situation becomes even more difficult.

The funds raised will help us cover:

Rent

Gas and other utilities

Other essential household expenses needed to keep our family stable while we get back on our feet

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for our family. If you’re unable to give financially, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser with others and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean more than you know.

This is not easy for us, and asking for help is something we never imagined we’d have to do. We are incredibly grateful for every act of kindness, every prayer, every share, and every donation. We truly believe this is a temporary season, and with faith, hard work, and the support of our community, we will get through it.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with our family during this difficult time.

With love and gratitude,

Malika Rucker & Family


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