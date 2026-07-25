Help Our Family Through an Unexpected Crisis

I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help, but my family has been facing an unexpected crisis.





A close family member experienced an emergency, and our family came together to make sure the children were safe and cared for during this difficult time.





I used the money I had set aside for my own needs to help provide food, household items, and necessities for the children while our family worked through this situation. I don’t regret helping my family, but it has created a financial hardship that I am trying to recover from.





I am asking for help with the expenses that came from making sure the children had what they needed during this transition. Donations will go toward groceries, household necessities, and helping provide stability for the children during this difficult time.





Any amount of support, prayers, or sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to our family.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.



