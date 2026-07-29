Help Our Family Through a Rare Medical Journey

Our daughter, Shira, was recently diagnosed with Hereditary Fructose Intolerance (HFI), a very rare genetic condition that makes it impossible for her body to properly process fructose, sucrose, sorbitol and high fructose corn syrup.





While we are grateful to finally have answers, getting to this diagnosis was a long, exhausting, and expensive journey.

Over the past year, she has undergone countless medical tests and procedures in an effort to determine what was causing her symptoms. This included extensive blood work, brain scans, ultrasounds, liver scans, specialist appointments, and many other evaluations. The emotional toll of watching our child struggle without answers was heartbreaking, and the financial burden has been overwhelming.





Just as we received her diagnosis, our family was hit with another challenge: I recently lost my job. While I am actively searching for new employment, we are struggling to keep up with mounting medical bills, household expenses, and other financial obligations.





We are reaching out to our community, friends, family, and kind strangers for help during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward our daughter's medical expenses, outstanding bills, and helping our family stay afloat while I work to secure new employment.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us. Every share, prayer, and act of support helps more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us navigate this challenging chapter. Your kindness and generosity give us hope as we focus on our daughter's health and future.