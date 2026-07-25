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Help Our Family Through a Medical Crisis

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$225 USD

Fundraiser created byLana Nelson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lana Nelson

Help Our Family Through a Medical Crisis

Our family is currently walking through a very difficult medical and financial season, and we are humbly asking for a little help and a whole lot of prayer.


My husband, Shane, has been unable to walk or stand for long periods of time because of serious complications from a venous foot ulcer. He has deep stage 4 wounds on his foot and is now undergoing surgeries and continued treatment so that his wounds can finally begin to heal properly.


While he focuses on healing, attending appointments, and following his medical treatment plan, we have found ourselves struggling to keep up with essential household expenses, including utilities, transportation to appointments, our car payment, insurance, and the everyday needs of our two young children.


I am currently just start my ESL teaching opportunities and doing everything I can to help move our family forward, but right now we are still in a difficult gap while Shane recovers.

Our current goal is $2000. This amount would help us cover our most urgent household bills and give our family a little breathing room while my husband continues treatment and recovery.


This has been a heavy season, but we are trusting the Lord to carry us through it one day at a time. We believe deeply in the power of prayer, and we would be so incredibly grateful for any support at all. No donation is too small, and every single gift would truly mean so much to our family.


If you are not able to give, we would be just as thankful for your prayers and for anyone willing to share our fundraiser. Knowing that people are praying for Shane’s healing and for our family would be such a blessing and encouragement to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, praying, sharing, or giving. We are so grateful for every act of kindness shown to our family during this season.

May the Lord bless you abundantly. ❤️

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