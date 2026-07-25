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Help Our Family Through a Difficult Season

Goal$14,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMATTHEW BRYANT

Fundraiser funds will be received by MATTHEW BRYANT

Help Our Family Through a Difficult Season

Hello everyone,

This is one of the most difficult things I've ever had to write.

In June 2023, my life changed forever after a devastating car accident that nearly took my life. What followed were months of surgeries, hospital stays, complications, and an uphill battle to recover. During that time, I underwent multiple surgeries, had part of my colon and intestines removed, spent time in the ICU, and lived with an ostomy bag for six months. My weight dropped from nearly 200 pounds to around 160 pounds, and there were many moments when my family and I didn't know what the future would hold.

By God's grace, I survived.

Since then, I have fought hard to rebuild my health, return to work, and provide for my family. While I am thankful to be alive and able to work, the financial impact of that accident continues to affect us every day.

Today, our family is facing approximately $70,000 in medical debt from my surgeries, hospitalizations, and recovery. I'm just trying to do little by little hoping to get money in other places. It's been tough. On top of that, we recently learned that our mortgage payment has increased by more than $1,100 per month due to rising escrow and insurance costs.

My wife and I are doing everything we can to keep a roof over their heads and maintain stability for our family. I continue to work my full-time job while also driving for Uber and donating plasma to bring in additional income. My wife has taken on a second job as well. We are working every opportunity available to us, but despite our efforts, the combination of medical debt and rising living expenses has become overwhelming.

As difficult as it is to ask for help, we have reached a point where we cannot do this alone.

We are not looking for a handout—we are simply a hardworking family asking for a helping hand during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward medical expenses, mortgage payments, and helping us provide stability for our children while we continue working to get back on our feet.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would greatly appreciate your prayers and help sharing our story.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can offer. Your kindness means more to our family than words can express.

God bless,

Matt Bryant and Family

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