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Help Our Family survive After Noel's Accident

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bybrian Coble

Help Our Family survive After Noel's Accident

Two years ago, my fiancée Noel was in a horrific car accident. She broke the whole right side of her body and had to learn to walk again. She has 32 screws and two steel plates holding her hip in place.


Noel was starting to do a little bit better, but arthritis kicked into her hip and now she is literally wheelchair-bound. She can't walk or stand or do anything.


I'm Brian. We have two sons and two dogs, and we live on the second floor of an apartment with a big flight of steps. Noel hasn't been able to work since the accident.


We've been waiting for social security to help us, but they keep denying us even though she can't work. I'm working two jobs endlessly right now. I'm never home and I'm missing out on all the time with my children because I have to be the main provider.


We need help covering our everyday expenses while we wait for a hip replacement and also

the support we've applied for.

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