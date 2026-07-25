My FAMILY is in NEED OF HELP 🙏🏻 please

——————————-UPDATE———————

It has been another heartbreaking week for our family, and I wanted to update everyone on my husband’s condition.

As many of you know, my husband has no health insurance, and we’ve been jumping through endless hoops trying to get him approved for the care he desperately needs. Every day feels like another battle.

Financially, we are at our breaking point. I am on disability myself, and my husband’s disability claim is still being processed. We were told it could take up to 228 days before any benefits begin. I honestly don’t know how I’m going to pay our rent in just a few days.

To make matters even harder, my husband’s condition has taken another turn. Out of nowhere, his leg has become severely swollen and badly bruised. He can barely stand, and he has stopped eating. Watching the person you love suffer while feeling so helpless is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing our GiveSendGo with your family, friends, church, community groups, or on your social media. Every share helps us reach more people and gives us hope that someone who is able to help might see our story.

We have exhausted our savings and are doing everything we can to keep going. Your prayers, kindness, and support mean more than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during the hardest time of our lives. God bless each and every one of you.

Update: PLEASE HELP🙏🏻

We received a call from the vascular team at UF Shands, but unfortunately we are still waiting for insurance approval before my husband can receive the lifesaving surgery he desperately needs. Every day that passes feels like we’re living with a ticking time bomb inside him, and it’s heartbreaking knowing we have no control over how long we have to wait.

We have exhausted every penny of our savings. We are now facing the possibility of losing our home, and we don’t even have enough food for the next three days. We never imagined we would be in this position.

Right now, only God and a miracle can carry us through. I am asking from the bottom of my heart—if you are able to help in any way, whether it’s a donation, sharing our fundraiser, or simply keeping us in your prayers, it would mean more than words can express.

Thank you to everyone who has stood by us during this unimaginable journey. We continue to hold on to hope and pray for a miracle. ❤️









A Life-Changing Medical Emergency: We Need Your Help





On March 5, 2026, our lives changed forever.





My husband woke up that morning complaining of severe back pain and began violently vomiting. Knowing something was terribly wrong, I rushed him to the emergency room. The moment we arrived, the medical staff acted with incredible urgency. Within minutes, he was taken for a CT scan.





Less than 10 minutes into the scan, doctors rushed him back to his room. They had discovered a life-threatening aortic aneurysm that was on the verge of rupturing. An ambulance was immediately called to transfer him to the main hospital for emergency surgery. In less than one hour from the time we arrived at the ER, my husband was already in the operating room fighting for his life.





We were grateful when he survived the surgery, but our journey was far from over.





The following day, while doctors attempted to clamp his spinal drain, a devastating complication occurred. My husband suffered a spinal stroke that left his entire left side partially paralyzed. Overnight, the man who had always been strong, independent, and the sole provider for our family suddenly faced an uncertain future.





After spending a month in the hospital, we began to see small signs of hope. He was able to move his toes again and was transferred to inpatient rehabilitation. Through determination and countless hours of therapy, he slowly regained some movement on his left side. Today, he can walk with the assistance of a walker, but only for a few minutes before his legs become weak and give out.





Unfortunately, the challenges continue. Doctors have discovered two additional aneurysms that require a highly complex second surgery at UF Shands Hospital. One aneurysm is located in the perivisceral/abdominal area, affecting the blood supply to his kidneys, while the other involves vessels supplying his liver. Due to their location and complexity, this surgery carries significant risks and requires specialized care.





My husband has no health insurance and is unable to work. He was the breadwinner for our family of four, and because he now requires 24-hour care at home, I am unable to work as well. We have exhausted all of our emergency savings trying to keep up with medical needs and basic living expenses.





Today, we are facing a heartbreaking reality. We do not have the funds necessary to cover our essential needs, including:





• Rent and housing expenses

• Electricity and utilities

• Food and clean water

• Medications and medical supplies

• Transportation to medical appointments and UF Shands Hospital

• Daily living expenses while my husband continues his recovery





Asking for help is one of the hardest things we have ever had to do, but we have reached a point where we cannot do this alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us keep a roof over our heads, food on our table, and allow my husband to continue receiving the medical care he desperately needs.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, and community. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during the most difficult time of our lives.