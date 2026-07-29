Help Our Family Stay Rooted in Ministry

For the past two years, our family has had the privilege of serving in ministry and church planting in Phoenix, Arizona. We deeply believe God has called us to this city and to the people here, and it has been an honor to invest our lives into serving others, building relationships, and helping strengthen a new church plant in our city.





This past two years have brought both incredible joys and significant challenges for our family. We are thankfully on the other side of a financially straining season in 2025. In February 2026, we welcomed our second daughter into the world. Along with the joy of growing our family, however, came additional medical expenses and financial strain during an already tight season.

Like many ministry families, we have felt the increasing pressure of rising living costs, family needs, and the realities of serving in ministry while navigating financial hardship. Over time, this has led to debt that has become difficult to overcome on our own.

We are creating this fundraiser to help our family gain financial breathing room and build greater stability for the future. Our initial goal is $7,500, which would allow us to make meaningful progress toward paying off debt and reducing the monthly financial pressure our family is carrying. Every gift, large or small, would directly help create more margin for our family and ministry.

Our desire is not simply financial relief, but sustainability. We want to continue serving faithfully, caring well for our children, and remaining focused on the work God has called us to without the constant weight of financial stress hanging over us.

If you feel led to support us financially, we would be deeply grateful. And even if you are unable to give, your prayers, encouragement, and support truly mean so much to our family.

Thank you for believing in us, standing with us, and investing in the work God is doing in Phoenix.





Zack and Lauren Ainsworth



