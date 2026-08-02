Help Our Family Stay in Our Home

My name is Elizabeth. After my husband began having seizures, he lost his career as a CDL truck driver of 12 years. A seizure disorder means he can no longer hold a CDL license, but he also doesn't yet qualify for Social Security disability, he needs to be on anti-seizure medication for three months and still have seizures to qualify. We're waiting for his neurology appointment on August 29th before we can even begin that process.





He's been out of work since April, and our bills are starting to pile up. We have three children, and we're three months behind on our mortgage and many other bills. We're at serious risk of losing our home.





Both of us are applying for jobs, but I've been a stay-at-home mom for the last ten years, which makes it harder to find work that fits our situation right now. We need help covering our mortgage and bills while we navigate this transition and wait for the disability process to move forward.