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Help Our Family Stay Housed After D.V.

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byLasha Hillyer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lasha Hillyer

Help Our Family Stay Housed After D.V.

Our goal is to raise $2,500 to help keep a roof over our heads while my daughter and I work to rebuild our lives.


My daughter is a survivor of domestic violence and is doing everything she can to create a safe, stable future for herself and her two young children. As she works to recover from the trauma, we are now facing the threat of losing our home. This has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family during an already difficult time.


I have stepped in to help care for my daughter and my grandchildren, and together we are actively seeking employment so we can regain financial stability. We are committed to becoming self-sufficient, but right now we need a helping hand to get through this emergency.


The $2,500 we are hoping to raise will help cover essential living expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and other necessities while we search for work and work toward getting back on our feet.


Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever had to do, but our priority is keeping my grandchildren in a safe and stable home. Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a meaningful difference. If you're unable to give financially, sharing our campaign with others is another incredible way to help.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you are able to provide. Your kindness gives our family hope and helps us move toward a safer, more secure future.


Update: (07-18-2026)


Today is my 44th birthday...


Ten days ago, we were given a 30 day notice to vacate. That gives us until August 8th to leave the residence. I did acquire a job, which I start next week as it was the earliest they start training. Pay is bi-weekly, which means we are still in desperate need of your assistance and generosity.


We've already contacted community resources. No funding. Can't help because we don't meet the criteria. My daughter and I are literally our only support system in situations like this. This fundraiser is pretty much our only chance. Honestly I don't even like asking for help but I'm at a loss for ideas because I know I can't manage to accumulate $2500 in 20 days unless I went through this route.


Every donation will go directly to my daughter, and she will appropriate the funds as necessary.

Once we meet our goal, this will be taken down.

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