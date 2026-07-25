Help Our Family Stay Housed and Rebuild

My family is facing an incredibly stressful situation right now. Our lease is up within a week, and we need help moving and getting established in a new place. On top of this, our neighbor recently backed into our car, and their insurance company declared the vehicle totaled. The insurance isn't enough to pay off the car and we still need to put a down payment toward another one and get insurance so we can get to work and school.





The funds raised will go directly toward moving costs, deposits for our new home, any necessary essentials, and a down payment on a vehicle. Your support will help us get back on our feet and provide stability for our family during this difficult time.





Please help our family by making a donation or sharing. We are so grateful for your kindness and for taking the time to read our story. Every bit of support means the world to us.