Help our family start fresh for our new arrival

Hello friends, family, and kind strangers,

We have some incredibly joyful news to share: We are expecting a baby! As we prepare to welcome this little miracle into our lives, our hearts are bursting with love, excitement, and—if we are being completely honest—a fair amount of anxiety.

Like many couples of our generation, we worked hard to invest in our futures through higher education. Unfortunately, that investment came with a heavy burden: a mountain of student loan debt. For years, we’ve been chipped away at it, but with a baby on the way, the math has suddenly changed.

Between standard monthly loan payments, rising healthcare costs, and the inevitable avalanche of diaper and nursery expenses, we are facing a steep financial mountain just as our family begins.





Why We Are Asking for Help

We want nothing more than to give our baby a stable, stress-free start in life. Our goal with this campaign isn't to live luxuriously; it is simply to create a breathing room. We want to ensure that instead of losing sleep over compounding interest and monthly loan bills, we can focus on sleepless nights caring for our newborn.

Your generosity will go directly toward:

Paying down a portion of our student loans to permanently lower our monthly overhead. Covering immediate postpartum expenses (medical bills and essential baby gear). Building a modest safety net so we can navigate parental leave without falling behind.





Every Little Bit Helps

We know times are tough for everyone, and asking for financial help is not easy for us. If you are able to contribute—even the cost of a cup of coffee or a pack of wipes—you will be directly investing in our child’s future stability.

If you can’t donate, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of our village.

With love and gratitude