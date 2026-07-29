Help Our Family Start a New Life

Hello,

My name is Anton. I am a husband and a father of three young children.

My family was forced to leave Ukraine and start over in a new country. The business that I had built over many years ultimately could not survive the consequences of the war and went bankrupt. Along with it, I lost my primary source of income and financial stability.

Before the war, I worked hard, developed my own business, and did my best to provide my family with a stable and decent life. Like many Ukrainians, I could never have imagined that everything built over years could disappear so quickly.

When the war began, our lives changed completely.

Today, I am doing everything I can to rebuild our future as quickly as possible.

I am learning the language of my new country, working remotely, and actively seeking additional sources of income. At the moment, I am the sole provider for my family. My wife stays at home caring for our young children.

My current income is enough to cover rent, food, transportation, and other essential family expenses. However, it is not sufficient to repay the debts that accumulated after the loss of my business and our forced relocation.

At present, my total debt is approximately $18,700 USD.

Every month, I pay as much as I can, but the process is very slow. The constant pressure from creditors and legal proceedings has become a significant source of stress for both me and my family.

I want to be completely honest.

I am not asking for help because of irresponsibility or poor decisions.

I do not gamble. I do not use drugs. I do not abuse alcohol. I have worked since I was 17 years old and have always believed that a person should support themselves and their family through honest work.

My Goal

I am raising $18,700 USD.

These funds will help me:

• Pay off existing debts;

• Reduce the financial pressure on my family;

• Focus on work, learning the language, and integration into my new society;

• Build a stable future for my children;

• Stop living in constant fear of debt and legal action.

My Promise

I believe that kindness should not stop with the person who receives it.

Once my financial situation becomes stable, I am committed to helping people who find themselves in difficult circumstances, just as others are helping my family today.

I sincerely hope that one day I will be able to support those who need help and a second chance, just as I need one now.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to provide.



