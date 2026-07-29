GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family Start a New Life

Goalkr 180,000 NOK
Raisedkr 0 NOK

Fundraiser created byAnton Oleinik

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anton Oleinik

Help Our Family Start a New Life

Hello,

My name is Anton. I am a husband and a father of three young children.

My family was forced to leave Ukraine and start over in a new country. The business that I had built over many years ultimately could not survive the consequences of the war and went bankrupt. Along with it, I lost my primary source of income and financial stability.

Before the war, I worked hard, developed my own business, and did my best to provide my family with a stable and decent life. Like many Ukrainians, I could never have imagined that everything built over years could disappear so quickly.

When the war began, our lives changed completely.

Today, I am doing everything I can to rebuild our future as quickly as possible.

I am learning the language of my new country, working remotely, and actively seeking additional sources of income. At the moment, I am the sole provider for my family. My wife stays at home caring for our young children.

My current income is enough to cover rent, food, transportation, and other essential family expenses. However, it is not sufficient to repay the debts that accumulated after the loss of my business and our forced relocation.

At present, my total debt is approximately $18,700 USD.

Every month, I pay as much as I can, but the process is very slow. The constant pressure from creditors and legal proceedings has become a significant source of stress for both me and my family.

I want to be completely honest.

I am not asking for help because of irresponsibility or poor decisions.

I do not gamble. I do not use drugs. I do not abuse alcohol. I have worked since I was 17 years old and have always believed that a person should support themselves and their family through honest work.

My Goal

I am raising $18,700 USD.

These funds will help me:

• Pay off existing debts;

• Reduce the financial pressure on my family;

• Focus on work, learning the language, and integration into my new society;

• Build a stable future for my children;

• Stop living in constant fear of debt and legal action.

My Promise

I believe that kindness should not stop with the person who receives it.

Once my financial situation becomes stable, I am committed to helping people who find themselves in difficult circumstances, just as others are helping my family today.

I sincerely hope that one day I will be able to support those who need help and a second chance, just as I need one now.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to provide.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve