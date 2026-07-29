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Help Our Family Serve at a Christian Retreat Farm

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$950 USD

Fundraiser created byShana Vanbouchaute

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shana Vanbouchaute

Help Our Family Serve at a Christian Retreat Farm

Dear friends and family,

I don't usually ask for help, but I'm stepping out in faith to share an opportunity that means so much to our family.

In a couple of weeks my two daughters and I have been given the chance to travel to Portugal to volunteer at the Nova-Alma Christian Retreat Farm in central Portugal. During our time there, we will be helping wherever we are needed—assisting with farm projects, serving the ministry, and supporting the work being done to create a place of rest, healing, and hope for people who are hurting.

Nova-Alma's vision is to provide pastoral care, counseling, prayer, and practical support to individuals and families going through difficult seasons of life. They are building a Christian retreat farm where people can experience God's love, healing, and restoration in a peaceful environment surrounded by nature. They welcome volunteers to help develop this ministry through hands-on service and everyday acts of kindness.

This trip isn't a vacation. It's an opportunity to teach my daughters what it means to serve others, work hard, and live out our faith in practical ways. I want them to see that following Jesus means loving people through both words and actions.

We are hoping to raise $4,000 to help cover flights, transportation, and the necessary travel expenses for all three of us to make this journey possible. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to serving in Portugal.

If you're unable to give financially, we completely understand. We would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others who may feel led to support our family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for walking alongside us in this adventure of faith. We are trusting God to provide and are excited to see how He will work through this experience.

If you'd like to learn more about the ministry where we'll be serving, please

visit: nova-alma.nl

With love and gratitude,

Shana and girls


"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." – Philippians 4:19

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