Help Our Family Secure Housing & Transportation

Hello everyone,

My name is Zion, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult times my family has ever faced. We are currently struggling to secure stable housing and reliable transportation, and we are asking for help as we work toward getting back on our feet.

My parents have been facing financial hardships, and finding safe, stable housing has become an urgent need for our family. We have been doing everything we can to improve our situation, but the costs of moving, security deposits, rent, and basic living expenses have created challenges that we cannot overcome alone.

In addition to housing, we are also trying to obtain reliable transportation. Having a dependable vehicle would allow us to get to work, attend appointments, run essential errands, and maintain the stability needed to rebuild our lives. Transportation is a critical part of helping our family move forward and become self-sufficient.

I am currently expecting a baby, which makes finding stability even more important. Our goal is to create a safe and secure environment where our family can focus on building a better future instead of worrying about where we will stay or how we will get where we need to go.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

Security deposits and housing costs Rent and moving expenses Transportation and vehicle-related costs Essential living expenses during this transition

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and your community would mean just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity will help us take meaningful steps toward stability, safety, and a brighter future.

With gratitude,

Zion & Family ❤️



