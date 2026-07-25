Help Our Family Secure Housing in Florida

Aloha friends and family,

Our family is preparing for a major transition as we relocate from Hawaii to Florida to establish residency, secure housing, and create new opportunities for our future.

Unfortunately, I am currently on FMLA leave and do not have my regular income at this time. While we have been working hard to plan and save for this move, the temporary loss of income has made it difficult to cover the remaining relocation expenses.

We are raising $4000 to help cover:

Security deposit for our new home Move-in and rental expenses Vehicle transportation costs Essential relocation expenses for our family

This move represents a fresh start and an opportunity to build a more stable future for our family. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help us reach our goal.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during this important time.

With gratitude,

Lisa & Family