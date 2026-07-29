Help Our Family Secure a Safe Place to Call Home

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but right now I'm doing it for the people I love most—my family.

We are working hard to get into an apartment and create a stable, safe place to call home, but the financial burden of deposits, rent, and moving costs is more than we can manage on our own. Every day brings uncertainty, and all we want is the security of knowing that our family has a place where we can rest, feel safe, and begin rebuilding.

A home is more than four walls and a roof. It's where families come together, where children feel secure, and where hope can grow. Right now, we're asking for a helping hand to make that hope a reality.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to having a home of our own. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean the world to us and could help us reach someone who can.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, support, and generosity during this difficult time. Your kindness gives our family hope when we need it most, and we will never forget the people who helped us through this chapter of our lives.

With sincere gratitude,

Nicholas and my family ❤️